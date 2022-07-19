Person killed in hit-and-run in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Clarksville, according to police.

The Clarksville Police Department said the incident occurred around 9:57 p.m. on Sunday on Brown Station Way across from North Clark Boulevard.

Officials said a pedestrian was hit and killed at the location. The driver did not stay at the scene.

Surveillance footage from the area is currently being accessed by Clarksville Police. No other information was provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at (812) 288-7151.

