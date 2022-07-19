Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Person killed in hit-and-run in Clarksville

The Clarksville Police Department said the incident occurred around 9:57 p.m. on Monday.
The Clarksville Police Department said the incident occurred around 9:57 p.m. on Monday.(Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Clarksville, according to police.

The Clarksville Police Department said the incident occurred around 9:57 p.m. on Sunday on Brown Station Way across from North Clark Boulevard.

Officials said a pedestrian was hit and killed at the location. The driver did not stay at the scene.

Surveillance footage from the area is currently being accessed by Clarksville Police. No other information was provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at (812) 288-7151.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall...
Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter
A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Michael Basham on his birthday.
Louisville community reacts to man struck by two cars during hit-and-run on Terry Road
GE announced in November that it planned to split into three companies focused on aviation,...
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split

Latest News

Randy Lankford leaves the courtroom July 17, 2022.
Man accused of mismanaging a Jeffersonville funeral home faces victims in court
Greater Clark County Schools’ plan to develop a new middle school to replace Parkview Middle...
Jeffersonville City Council votes down zoning change for new GCCS middle school
Spring Street is scheduled to reopen this fall-- the owners hope-- in time for football season.
Spring Street Bar and Grill planning for fall reopening
Judge unblocks Indiana genetic abnormality abortion law