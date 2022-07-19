Police: Man injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of St. Xavier Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

An adult man was found who had been shot at the location, police confirmed. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries.

Investigation is ongoing by LMPD. No info was provided if arrests were made in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

