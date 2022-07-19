Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Man shot in Beechmont neighborhood taken to hospital

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Beechwood neighborhood on Monday night.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 900 block of Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

An adult man was found at the location who had been shot, police confirmed. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said there are no suspects in custody. LMPD detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.c

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
