Rideshare drivers upset about Kentucky Expo policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People now have to decide to walk or pay for parking when they rideshare to the Kentucky Kingdom or the Expo Center.

Uber and Lyft drivers are no longer allowed to enter the parking lot and have to drop passengers off on the outskirts of the lot if they don’t want to pay the $10 parking fee. The new policy has both drivers and passengers upset.

Having a rideshare drop off area at a separate location isn’t a new concept. Some airports and other venues do it to cut down on congestion, among other reasons.

However, some people don’t realize that when they’re calling for a ride, they might be signing up to walk too. Otherwise, they will have to pay parking fees, according to Uber driver Michael Turner.

“They are no longer allowing us Lyft and Uber drivers on the property,” Turner said. “They are only allowing taxis and hotel shuttles and shuttles that are run by the fairgrounds.”

Turner said he called passengers beforehand to let them know the policy. If they don’t want to walk, they have to pay $10 to get the Uber inside.

Turner said he’s had people cancel fares because of the new policy. One rider didn’t want to walk, so they called a taxi.

But just how long are the walks?

Walking at a normal pace, staying on the sidewalks, using the crosswalks and waiting for cars took nearly four minutes and 21 seconds from the drop off spot to the Expo Center.

A walk from the drop off spot to Kentucky Kingdom’s main entrance took around six minutes and 14 seconds. That’s by following the same guidelines, but cutting through the parking lot a little bit.

Are those walks worth ten dollars? That’s up to the person receiving the ride. For someone who is elderly or disabled, it might be too much for them.

Turner said the reason for the policy is that Uber and Lyft drivers would say they were working, but would just park for free and attend events.

He has a solution to that problem.

“They can make us pay the $10 and just give us a refund, as long as we’re here for less than a half an hour,” Turner said. “That’s the way they did it before, and they stopped doing that and they’re not even offering that.”

WAVE News reached out to the Expo Center to learn more about the policy and for a comment on the concerns, but have not heard back.

