Spring Street Bar and Grill planning for fall reopening

Spring Street is scheduled to reopen this fall-- the owners hope-- in time for football season.
By Brian Shlonsky
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a beloved neighborhood favorite for decades, before it went the way of so many other businesses during the pandemic.

Spring Street Bar and Grill had to close during covid, but with new owners, it is getting new life.

Tuesday, the new owners picked up the keys to begin work on the Irish Hill favorite, located on the corner of Spring and Payne Streets.

“I think that’s the beauty of the place, is everyone has so many unique experiences and emotions,” co-owner and general manager Ben West said. “There’s so much nostalgia for so many people for Spring Street.”

The owners also run High Horse on Story Avenue and Darling’s on Bardstown Road in the Highlands.

Spring Street Bar and Grill was a place they would hang out prior to it closing.

“It’s kind of a culmination of hard work and effort, but also us being all Louisville-centric, being very city forward, being about the community,” West said. “I remember sitting in this place, talking to my friends, being like, how cool would it be one day to own something like this?”

Co-owner Brandon Goodwin said that the plan is to keep the same feel of the bar and restaurant, and add some modern improvements, such as mobile ordering for food menus, and potentially a new patio.

“We want to tighten it up a little bit, but we don’t want to change a whole lot, because the whole reason we’re doing this is we liked what Spring Street was,” Goodwin said. “I think it was a gem to this neighborhood and to Louisville in general. I think the main reason we wanted to do this was all of us just loved this place so much.”

The owners said the wings have been the number one menu item people have requested to stay. They plan to keep many of the food items the same, but add some new choices as well.

”We want to keep the magic that was already here,” Goodwin said.

