Suspect dies following Kentucky State Police-involved pursuit in Hardin Co.

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway following a Kentucky State Police-involved vehicle pursuit on Monday night ending with the death of a suspect.

According to a release, the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Monday night in Radcliff.

Early investigation revealed a KSP trooper tried to pull over a Kia Soul near the 2-mile marker on Joe Prather Parkway near I-65. After the driver did not stop, the trooper begin pursuing the suspect.

Police said the chase continued with the vehicle reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour before turning south onto US 31W.

After making another U-turn and heading north on US 31W, the driver ran a red light near the intersection of US 31W and Gateway Crossing Boulevard before hitting three vehicles and catching fire in the southbound lanes, KSP said.

“I looked to my left and saw this car engulfed in flames,” resident Vickie Davidson said. “Apparently, it hit another vehicle, and that’s when it exploded, and then it rolled into my Jeep.”

Police said the suspect was confirmed dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office. Occupants of the three other vehicles were taken to Baptist Health Hospital with non-serious injuries.

KSP did not identify the suspect or the reason for attempting to pull the person over.

“At first it was disbelief,” Davidson said about her experience. “I never thought I would be a witness to anything like that, and I was praying.”

