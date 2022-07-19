Contact Troubleshooters
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

A Ring doorbell camera caught a UPS driver in distress. (Source: BRIAN ENRIQUEZ)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CNN) – A Ring doorbell camera caught a UPS driver in distress in Scottsdale, Arizona during 108-degree temperatures.

Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his door while delivering an envelope.

You can see the driver have difficulty walking up to the door, setting down the package and then falling to the ground.

After sitting motionlessly for about ten seconds, he falls onto his back then sits back up, rings the doorbell and slowly walks away.

Enriquez said he couldn’t get to the door in time and the delivery man was gone by the time he saw the video.

He did call the police non-emergency line and tried to contact UPS in case the man needed assistance.

UPS said the driver was OK and contacted his supervisor for assistance after leaving Enriquez’s property.

The company said that while frequent stops make air conditioning ineffective in their trucks, their drivers are trained in how to deal with high temperatures.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

