5 arrested in Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office’s largest meth bust ever

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The undercover drug buy that led to a hostage situation in Laurel County has resulted in the arrests of five people and a huge amount of drugs seized.

The drug buy happened off exit 49 on I-75 Monday. Deputies told us it later turned into a hostage situation involving three suspects. They say one of the suspects held the other two at gunpoint when authorities moved in.

“You never expect a barricade situation and firearms like that,” said Lt. Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Justin Cooper, Travis Jefferson and Christopher Brown were arrested. All three are from Lexington. Deputies say they seized more than a pound of meth and several hundred pressed fentanyl pills.

The sheriff’s office says more arrests were also made in connection with the case in Lexington. Investigators say they found a source of the supply at a home on Cambridge Drive.

At that house, police say they found a large amount of drugs, including almost 44 pounds of meth, nearly five pounds of cocaine and 19,000 “dosage units” of pressed fentanyl.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the largest meth bust in the history of their sheriff’s office.

“Lexington seems to be one of the regional spots for some of this stuff. We get a lot of people down here who say the drugs are coming from Lexington,” Lt. Edwards said. “To say I knew there was this much at this address, I didn’t have that kind of information. There’s a lot of drugs flowing to London and Laurel County from Lexington.”

Two people were arrested at the house, Ariadna Lemus Fuentes of Lexington, and Jose Alberto Valles Espinoza, a Mexican national.

“Crystal meth is taking over the world and Laurel County is no different,” Lt. Edwards said.

All five suspects are facing multiple state and federal charges.

“This is the largest crystal meth seizure in Laurel County history.”-Lt. Chris Edwards. Five people were arrested this week, more than $2 million of drugs seized, and multiple police departments were involved in drug busts in Laurel Co and Lexington. The full story on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/UDd3WGBGrl — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) July 20, 2022

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.