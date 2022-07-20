ALERT DAY FORECAST: Dangerous heat and strong PM scattered storms today

ALERT DAYS

Today (7/20/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORY: Today for most of the region; 12 PM to 8 PM

HAZARDOUS HEAT: Heat indices jump to near 109° this afternoon

SEVERE THREAT: Strong evening thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, small hail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day due to dangerous heat in this afternoon’s forecast. Highs soar into the 90s, however, the heat index may jump to near 109°.

There remains the potential for strong evening thunderstorms. Any strong thunderstorms this evening could produce damaging winds and small hail.

The passing cold front will push the storms south through the night as temperatures fall into the 70s.

Thursday looks “cooler” with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will also be lower. Skies remain clear Thursday night as lows fall into the 60s and low 70s.

The scorching temperatures return on Friday, with highs approaching 100°. We’ll keep this heat around through Sunday before scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for the next workweek.

