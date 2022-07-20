ALERT DAY FORECAST: A very hot and humid afternoon; Thunderstorms this evening

ALERT DAYS

Today/Tonight (7/20/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORY: Much of WAVE Country (including Louisville) through 8 p.m.

SEVERE RISK: Any thunderstorms this evening can produce damaging winds/hail and brief tornado

MORE HEAT: Extended heat wave takes over for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This afternoon is a WAVE Weather Alert Day due to dangerous heat index levels this afternoon. Actual highs in the mid/upper 90s with a heat index over 105° at times.

Stronger thunderstorms possible toward the evening. A broken line of strong/severe thunderstorms can easily pop this evening before racing south. If they indeed develop, severe wind and/or hail would be possible along with a brief tornado risk. We’ll be watching this carefully.

Thursday looks “cooler” with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will also be lower.

Skies remain clear Thursday night as lows fall into the 60s and low 70s.

The heat will build back up into the upper 90s to perhaps even a few lower 100s.

