ALERT DAY TONIGHT: Heat gives way to scattered strong storms

ALERT DAYS

Wednesday (7/20/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat index values exceed 105° for a few horus this afternoon and evening

Scattered strong storms with damaging winds between 6PM-12AM ET this evening

Extreme heat returns this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our WAVE Weather Alert Day continues this evening as the hazardous heat evolves into a scattered strong storm threat. Damaging winds and a quick spin-up tornado are all possible from 6PM-12AM ET, with the greatest storm chance along and south of I-64.

Thursday features less intense heat and humidity behind the cold front driving Wednesday night’s storms, but it will still be hot. Expect highs in the 90s under plentiful sunshine Thursday afternoon.

We’ll stay clear Thursday night as lows get down into the 70s.

Friday starts a stretch of extreme heat for the weekend as highs get into the upper 90s. The only good thing here is that humidity levels will be low enough to prevent the heat index from getting much higher than the actual air temperature.

We have a shot at hitting 100° for the actual air temperature this weekend as extreme heat takes hold of our area. Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks this weekend!

Scattered storms are back by Monday as a front sags southward toward our area, extinguishing the worst of the heat.

