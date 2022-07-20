Charlie Wilson, founder of Charlie Wilson’s Appliance, dies at 96

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charlie Wilson, the founder of local appliance store Charlie Wilson’s Appliance & TV, died on Tuesday night at the age of 96.

Wilson was a well-known local businessman in Louisville and New Albany, where his appliance stores were located.

He was born in Muhlenberg County in 1926, according to a release. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1943, serving in the South Pacific, and returned to Kentucky in 1945 to earn a Bachelor’s degree at Western Kentucky University.

Charlie Wilson’s Appliance first opened at Preston Street and Eastern Parkway in Louisville in 1953. Two years later, the business moved to State Street in New Albany.

A second store was opened on West Market Street in 1957 before being moved down the street in 1972. The current location was set up in 2015 on East Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville.

Wilson served many notable customers including Muhammad Ali, UofL Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum and Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day among many others.

He is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are set to be announced at a later date.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.