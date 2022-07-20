Clarksville Community Schools conducting survey to expand bus stops

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new survey released by Clarksville Community Schools is looking to see where residents live to expand bus stops.

The school district said it is looking to expand its transportation offerings and add five additional bus stops in the town of Clarksville for the 2022-2023 school year.

The stops are set to be added in the Parkwood neighborhood and the areas of Blackiston Mill Road, Crandon Park and Gutford Road.

Families who live near those areas are asked to fill out the district’s survey for planning purposes and so the district can reach out for more information.

The survey can be found by clicking or tapping here.

Clarksville Community Schools first day back for students is Aug. 4.

