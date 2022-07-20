Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Family members concerned about gun raffles in youth sports leagues

Guns can be purchased at a gun shop or a gun show, but some people have shown concern about...
Guns can be purchased at a gun shop or a gun show, but some people have shown concern about local youth sports leagues raffling off guns to raise money.(KEYC News Now)
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guns can be purchased at a gun shop or a gun show, but some people have shown concern about local youth sports leagues raffling off guns to raise money.

There’s been a lot of conversations between family members who don’t agree with this fundraising activity in the current climate.

When one woman saw the Shepherdsville Steelers from the Greater Bullitt County Youth Football League advertising a drawing for a 9mm glock, she couldn’t believe it.

“Just with everything that’s going on with these mass shootings, elementary schools and stuff, it’s really distasteful,” she said.

The woman didn’t want to be identified, because she’s worried about retaliation against her grandkids who play in the league. The kids in the league are aged 9 to 11.

She took her concerns to the coach.

“He told me they have all their paperwork in order,” she said. “So this is a fundraiser they’re allowed to do, it’s quite legal.”

For her, it’s not about the legality or even about guns. She owns guns and has her own concealed carry permit.

It’s more about optics, setting an example for the kids, and putting another gun out into the world.

On a flyer for the raffle, the rules of the giveaway are clear. In order to get the gun, applicants have to pass a background check and any other requirements needed to own a firearm.

“I said, ‘Well, the 18-year-old in Texas passed a background check too.’ So that doesn’t give me warm fuzzies that this is ok.’”

The league’s Zero Tolerance guidelines say no weapons are permitted at any league function. She feels allowing a team to giveaway a gun is a little hypocritical.

We reached out to the chairman of the team, who responded “no comment.”

The Steelers aren’t the only team in the area doing a gun raffle.

Another flyer a parent sent to WAVE News showed a Spencer County baseball team for kids 16 and under is raffling off an AR-15.

The name of the team? The Reapers.

The parent who sent us the flyer also didn’t want to be identified.

“Have you seen gas, what about a gas card?” he said. “Why does it have to be a weapon, a gun? You put it in the hands of an average, everyday person who just won it in a raffle, they may or may not know how to use it.”

We talked to someone associated with the team, who said they’ve done several gun fundraisers in the past and they’ve always been good for the team. They said the caliber of the rifle is a popular hunting style.

Just like in Bullitt County, to get the gun the winner have to pass a background check.

“If it’s your right to own a gun, then by all means, go buy you a gun,” the parent said. “I don’t think raffling off a weapon that kills people is right for anybody.”

Both parents made it clear they aren’t anti-gun and that a gun as a raffle prize isn’t that unusual.

They just feel something a kid could enjoy, like an outdoor pool or a game console, would be in better taste during these times.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall...
Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
Michael Basham on his birthday.
Louisville community reacts to man struck by two cars during hit-and-run on Terry Road
GE announced in November that it planned to split into three companies focused on aviation,...
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split

Latest News

School supplies
Neighborhood Place to host 7 Back to School events offering free school supplies to students
Spring Street is scheduled to reopen this fall-- the owners hope-- in time for football season.
Spring Street Bar and Grill planning for fall reopening
Judge unblocks Indiana genetic abnormality abortion law
Drop off area for rideshare drivers.
Rideshare drivers upset about Kentucky Expo policy