Family members concerned about gun raffles in youth sports leagues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guns can be purchased at a gun shop or a gun show, but some people have shown concern about local youth sports leagues raffling off guns to raise money.

There’s been a lot of conversations between family members who don’t agree with this fundraising activity in the current climate.

When one woman saw the Shepherdsville Steelers from the Greater Bullitt County Youth Football League advertising a drawing for a 9mm glock, she couldn’t believe it.

“Just with everything that’s going on with these mass shootings, elementary schools and stuff, it’s really distasteful,” she said.

The woman didn’t want to be identified, because she’s worried about retaliation against her grandkids who play in the league. The kids in the league are aged 9 to 11.

She took her concerns to the coach.

“He told me they have all their paperwork in order,” she said. “So this is a fundraiser they’re allowed to do, it’s quite legal.”

For her, it’s not about the legality or even about guns. She owns guns and has her own concealed carry permit.

It’s more about optics, setting an example for the kids, and putting another gun out into the world.

On a flyer for the raffle, the rules of the giveaway are clear. In order to get the gun, applicants have to pass a background check and any other requirements needed to own a firearm.

“I said, ‘Well, the 18-year-old in Texas passed a background check too.’ So that doesn’t give me warm fuzzies that this is ok.’”

The league’s Zero Tolerance guidelines say no weapons are permitted at any league function. She feels allowing a team to giveaway a gun is a little hypocritical.

We reached out to the chairman of the team, who responded “no comment.”

The Steelers aren’t the only team in the area doing a gun raffle.

Another flyer a parent sent to WAVE News showed a Spencer County baseball team for kids 16 and under is raffling off an AR-15.

The name of the team? The Reapers.

The parent who sent us the flyer also didn’t want to be identified.

“Have you seen gas, what about a gas card?” he said. “Why does it have to be a weapon, a gun? You put it in the hands of an average, everyday person who just won it in a raffle, they may or may not know how to use it.”

We talked to someone associated with the team, who said they’ve done several gun fundraisers in the past and they’ve always been good for the team. They said the caliber of the rifle is a popular hunting style.

Just like in Bullitt County, to get the gun the winner have to pass a background check.

“If it’s your right to own a gun, then by all means, go buy you a gun,” the parent said. “I don’t think raffling off a weapon that kills people is right for anybody.”

Both parents made it clear they aren’t anti-gun and that a gun as a raffle prize isn’t that unusual.

They just feel something a kid could enjoy, like an outdoor pool or a game console, would be in better taste during these times.

