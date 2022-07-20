Contact Troubleshooters
Family searching for answers after deadly hit and run

John Leffler, 63, was killed in a hit and run accident on July 17 according to family.
John Leffler, 63, was killed in a hit and run accident on July 17 according to family.(Leffler family photo)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run accident on July 17.

According to family members, 63-year-old John Leffler was walking near the road when he was struck by a car. The driver kept driving.

He was a father of four, a grandfather of eight, and a great grandfather to a newborn baby.

Now, Leffler’s family is left planning a funeral they weren’t prepared for. His son Wayne, the oldest of four boys, says they’re struggling.

Wayne told WAVE News he wants do whatever he can to help police find the person responsible.

A police statement doesn’t mention a suspect.

Clarksville police did not respond to our requests for additional information.

The Leffler family is asking for anyone with information, or anyone with doorbell cameras nearby, to come forward.

In the meantime, they’ve learned their father had no insurance, leaving them to foot the bill for the funeral.

If you’d like to help the family you can contact the E.M. Coots Funeral Home directly.

You can also visit a GoFundMe page, found here.

