FORECAST: Clearing later tonight

ALERT DAYS

Wednesday (7/20/22) until midnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered storms ending overnight

Hot, but not as humid Thursday

Record territory for highs Friday, Saturday & Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms across Kentucky are moving out of the area this evening, leaving us with a muggy overnight period with lows in the 70s.

Thursday features less intense heat and humidity behind the cold front driving Wednesday night’s storms, but it will still be hot. Expect highs in the 90s under plentiful sunshine Thursday afternoon.

We’ll stay clear Thursday night as lows get down into the 70s.

Friday starts a stretch of extreme heat for the weekend as highs get into the upper 90s. The only good thing here is that humidity levels will be low enough to prevent the heat index from getting much higher than the actual air temperature.

We have a shot at hitting 100° for the actual air temperature this weekend as extreme heat takes hold of our area. Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks this weekend!

Scattered storms are back by Monday as a front sags southward toward our area, extinguishing the worst of the heat.

