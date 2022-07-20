Contact Troubleshooters
Gas is 63 cents below the state’s average in this Ky. county

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The average price of gas in Kentucky is $4.12 according to AAA.

“Gas, that’s probably one of the stingiest things that Americans, in honest, that’s most what we’re stingy about, gas. You know we use it in everything, lawn equipment, vehicles, anything you can think of, gas is used in it,” customer Anthony Boggs said.

In Barbourville, you can get a gallon of gas for $3.49, which is 63 cents below the state’s average.

“To pretty much give it almost away like that, that’s very kind,” Boggs said.

Some customers have traveled through multiple states recently and said these prices are the cheapest they’ve seen.

“I was recently living in Florida and the gas prices there were like $5.65, then you come through Georgia it’s like $4.29,” customer John Price said.

Knox County has the cheapest average price in Kentucky at $3.69, but the owner of Spur Oil, Ronnie Messer, wanted to go even further and make his price $3.49.

Customers said they appreciate these prices and the owners said they appreciate the business.

“We just are proud of our store and proud to serve our customers. They all thank us for doing that and they’re proud of us. They say they’ll be back and they’ve been lined up to the highway about it at the pumps for days,” said Dessie Owens and Brittney Ferguson, manager and employee.

The owners have been trying to lower the prices at their seven different locations as they can. They’ve been keeping their customers up to date with the prices on their Facebook page.

