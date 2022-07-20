Contact Troubleshooters
Herbert Lee federally indicted for illegally owning firearm during Shawnee Park shooting

The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal grand jury has charged the suspect of the Shawnee Park shooting with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The announcement was made on Tuesday evening by U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and ATF Louisville Division Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow.

Court documents revealed Lee had previously been convicted for felonies of receiving stolen property in 2013, 2014 and 2019, which prohibited him from owning a firearm.

Lee is accused of shooting a police officer in Shawnee Park on July 10 after officers attempted to question him on open warrants.

Officers fired back at Lee, where he was taken to the hospital until he was arrested on July 14.

Lee remains in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, and will be scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court.

If convicted, Lee will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Louisville Metro Police Department continues its investigation into the case.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

