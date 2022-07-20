Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS approves new COVID health guidelines for 2022-2023 school year

The Jefferson County Board of Education on Tuesday approved new health guidance recommendations...
The Jefferson County Board of Education on Tuesday approved new health guidance recommendations for the upcoming school year starting in less than a month.(Jefferson County Public Health)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education on Tuesday approved new health guidance recommendations for the upcoming school year starting in less than a month.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio presented the changes to how COVID-19 testing, isolation and quarantining during Tuesday’s board meeting, stating the district would continue to follow CDC and the Kentucky Department of Public Health for guidance.

The new proposal was unanimously approved by the board on Tuesday, set to take effect once school returns for Jefferson County on Aug. 8 for teachers and Aug. 10 for students.

A change from last school year will move JCPS’ 10-day mandated isolation period for COVID positive students and staff to a five-day isolation, with the possibility of returning on the sixth day with masking for another five days.

Universal masking indoors and on school buses would only be required if the county’s community level returned to high, according to the district. Schools would not be required to implement masking in school settings if community levels remained in the low or medium categories.

JCPS said students and staff who are within contact of a positive case will not need to quarantine if they are not facing symptoms and are fully vaccinated.

The district also said they will continue to notify families and staff of positive cases, and the Test to Stay program will continue to be available for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated.

Pollio said the district no longer has access to federal or grant funding for district-wide testing, and partnerships with vendor testing locations would not continue in the upcoming school year.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

