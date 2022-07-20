Ky. lawmakers scheduled to meet with Floyd Co. leaders about deadly shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - On Wednesday, Kentucky lawmakers spoke about the deadly Floyd County standoff.

It has been nearly one month since three officers and a police K9 were shot and killed in the Allen community.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Investigators said Lance Storz attacked deputies when they tried to serve a domestic violence order. Several other officers were shot before Storz surrendered.

The interim committee on veterans, military affairs and public protection heard from several officers in the Prestonsburg City Police Department and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Kevin Thacker told of how William Petry was someone he always looked up to. He also added how Drago was a superstar who by day put on the vest and went to work and, at night, his handler’s kids would paint his nails.

Ross Shurtleff with the Prestonsburg police dept talked of how Ralph Frasure was the heart of law enforcement and actually considered retirement before the school resource officer position opened up.

Jake Chaffin was spoken of as someone who, once he set his mind to something, never quit.

After lawmakers presented honors to the memory of the officers, Shurtleff talked more of the horrific situation the men and the k9 faced on June 30th.

“I cannot stress enough that it put you in the mind of what you would think Normandy was like that night,” said Shurtleff. “For 3 hours, of hail of gunfire. That’s the extent of what I will talk about that night. But this is something that my officers, the deputies in the sheriff’s office and the families will deal with the of their careers.”

Four plaques were given out on Wednesday, a way the State House of Representatives said they wanted to pay tribute to the officers who died.

Ky lawmakers hearing from law officers about June 30 Allen shooting in tribute. More at 12 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/lXRmkwiR3e — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 20, 2022

Leaders are also expected to pay tribute to the officers who were hurt and killed.

Law officers tribute from Allen June 30 shootings in Legislative interim committee in Frankfort. More at noon @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/jp3tuc1b7F — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.