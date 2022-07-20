At least 1 person dead in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West on Wednesday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers with Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash on I-264 West just past the Poplar Level Road overpass, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed a car was heading westbound on the Watterson Expressway near the Poplar Level Road exit and came to an abrupt stop due to heavy traffic.

Police said the car was struck by another vehicle, causing a chain reaction of crashes. Four vehicles total were involved, Ellis confirmed.

Impact from the crash caused the first car to catch fire.

Louisville Fire and EMS responded to the scene, who confirmed at least one person died at the scene from the car that caught fire.

The occupants of the other vehicles involved were not injured, police confirmed.

TRIMARC confirmed all lanes were blocked as of 7:45 p.m. at I-264 West near mile marker 13.2 as crews clear the scene. LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.