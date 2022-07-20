LMPD, federal agents investigating gun store burglary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Louisville Metro police after an overnight burglary of a firearms store in Valley Station. are assisting Louisville Metro police after an overnight burglary of a firearms store in Valley Station.

The burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. at Alpha Guns, located at 5004 Stephan Drive. The burglar alarm sounded after the front window of the store was broken out.

According to LMPD, the suspects were seen running from the store to a vehicle parked a short distance away. The suspects were not found during a search of the area by the LMPD air unit and officers on the ground.

LMPD says all items taken during the burglary were recovered, but they are seeking information about the persons involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

In a social media post, the store posted a photo taken from surveillance video of a person they say was involved and is offering a cash reward to anyone that can identify him.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.