Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

LMPD, federal agents investigating gun store burglary

During the overnight hours of July 20, 2022, unknown suspects burglarized Alpha Guns at 5004...
During the overnight hours of July 20, 2022, unknown suspects burglarized Alpha Guns at 5004 Stephan Drive. Louisville Metro Police say all items taken were recovered.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Louisville Metro police after an overnight burglary of a firearms store in Valley Station. are assisting Louisville Metro police after an overnight burglary of a firearms store in Valley Station.

The burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. at Alpha Guns, located at 5004 Stephan Drive. The burglar alarm sounded after the front window of the store was broken out.

According to LMPD, the suspects were seen running from the store to a vehicle parked a short distance away. The suspects were not found during a search of the area by the LMPD air unit and officers on the ground.

LMPD says all items taken during the burglary were recovered, but they are seeking information about the persons involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

In a social media post, the store posted a photo taken from surveillance video of a person they say was involved and is offering a cash reward to anyone that can identify him.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall...
Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Officials are working a rollover accident where one man was killed at I-64 East near...
Box truck driver killed in rollover accident on I-64 East near Hurstbourne
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Officials identify Louisville 7-year-old who died while in foster care
Drop off area for rideshare drivers.
Rideshare drivers upset about Kentucky Expo policy

Latest News

The Jefferson County Board of Education on Tuesday approved new health guidance recommendations...
JCPS approves new COVID health guidelines for 2022-2023 school year
Guns can be purchased at a gun shop or a gun show, but some people have shown concern about...
Family members concerned about gun raffles in youth sports leagues
Charlie Wilson, the founder of local appliance store Charlie Wilson’s Appliance & TV, died on...
Charlie Wilson, founder of Charlie Wilson’s Appliance, dies at 96
Dr. Allan Lansing, one of the doctors to perform the first kidney transplant in the state of...
Longtime Kentucky surgeon Dr. Allan Lansing dies at 92