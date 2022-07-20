LMPD officer sentenced for Explorer sex scandal asks for early end to probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police officer sentenced to probation for his role in the department’s Explorer program sex scandal is asking a judge for early termination of his sentence.

An attorney for Brad Schuhmann filed a motion for early termination of his probation on July 8 in U.S. District Court Western District of Kentucky.

Schuhmann was sentenced to two years of probation in March 2021 after pleading guilty to subjecting a minor to sexual contact in the department’s Explorer program.

The program, allowing teenagers to learn about potential careers in law enforcement, was disbanded after the sex scandal became public.

In the court document, Schuhmann said he is requesting early release from probation in order to get a full-time job to support his wife and four children.

His attorney argues Schuhmann has paid all fines and court costs and has been participating in a sex offender treatment program every week while on probation.

The former officer has registered as a sex offender and documents state he is more than half way through his two-year probation period.

“Schuhmann understands the Court gave him a substantial break by placing him on probation and home confinement, rather than sentencing him to a term of imprisonment,” the motion reads. ”Schuhmann is also very much aware of the harm he caused to the prosecuting witness and her family in this case. Despite his recognition, Schuhmann would like to be released early from probation in order to provide for his family.”

