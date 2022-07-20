Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD releases full bodycam videos from officers involved in Shawnee Park shooting

LMPD has released bodycam footage and the names of the officers from the Sunday evening...
LMPD has released bodycam footage and the names of the officers from the Sunday evening shooting at Shawnee Park.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police released the full bodycam videos from the five officers involved in a shooting near the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park.

On Tuesday, the department released the full videos from the shooting that happened on July 10. Officers returned fire on suspect Herbert Lee after he fired shots at officers who were attempting to question him on open warrants.

(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua...
(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua Pickering, Joel Voelker, Richard Williams.(LMPD)

LMPD previously identified the five officers involved on July 14 as Officer Daniel Burnett, Officer Nicholas Hollkamp, Officer Joshua Pickering, Officer Joel Voelker and Officer Richard Williams.

(Story continues below. WARNING: Videos contain graphic images and language, viewer discretion advised.)

Officer Daniel Burnett

Redacted body camera video from Ofc. Daniel Burnett

Officer Nicholas Hollkamp

Officer Joshua Pickering

Redacted body camera video from Ofc. Joshua Pickering

Officer Joel Voelker

Redacted body camera video from Ofc. Joel Voelker

Officer Richard Williams

Redacted body camera video from Ofc. Richard Williams

All of the involved officers, with the exception of Williams, did not have any reprimands on record, according to LMPD.

A compilation of the footage was released early by LMPD on July 14, who is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting instead of Kentucky State Police.

Police said they were waiting on redactions for bystanders and witnesses before releasing the full bodycam footage.

Lee was arrested on July 14 and faced charges of attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and fleeing or evading police.

The following day, Lee appeared in court where he was placed on $1 million full cash bond.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

