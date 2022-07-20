Contact Troubleshooters
Longtime Kentucky surgeon Dr. Allan Lansing dies at 92

Dr. Allan Lansing, one of the doctors to perform the first kidney transplant in the state of Kentucky in 1964 and who served as a cardiovascular surgeon for a majority of his career, died on July 17.(Pearson's Funeral Home)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A longtime doctor who performed several achievements in the field of cardiovascular surgery in Kentucky died on Sunday at the age of 92.

Dr. Allan Lansing, one of the doctors to perform the first kidney transplant in the state of Kentucky in 1964 and who served as a cardiovascular surgeon for a majority of his career, died on July 17.

Lansing was born in 1929 in Ontario, Canada before moving and accepting a position as associate professor of surgery at the University of Louisville in 1963.

He also performed the first coronary artery bypass in Kentucky and helped set up multiple intensive care units at three Louisville hospitals.

Lansing is also known for assisting in the second artificial heart implantation in the United States in 1984 and became actively involved in transmyocardial revascularization in the 1990s.

In 1982, Lansing and his wife, Donna, founded and endowed the Donna and Allan Lansing School of Nursing and Clinical Sciences at Bellarmine University, which funded full scholarships to nursing students yearly.

He is listed with multiple achievements including the Kentucky Colonel award for being a health pioneer in the commonwealth, as well as receiving the Distinguished Citizen Award by the mayor of Louisville in 1981 and 1988 among many others.

Lansing is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Family asks for contributions to be made in his honor locally to the Donna and Allan Lansing Family Legacy Fund at Bellarmine University, The Healing Place in Louisville, The Boy Scouts of America and Hosparus Health Louisville.

Visitation is scheduled at Pearson’s Funeral Home at 149 Breckinridge Lane on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service is scheduled on August 5 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Chapel of Bellarmine University.

