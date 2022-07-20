Louisville Zoo celebrates National Zookeeper Week with new exhibit announcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of National Zookeeper Week, the Louisville Zoo celebrated accomplishments over the past decade and announced plans for a new exhibit.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer made a visit to the zoo on Tuesday to recognize the work of the staff taking care of animals within the facility.

Fischer said the Louisville Zoo has also made strides in community efforts, such as becoming certified as a sensory-inclusive experience and partnering with the Future Healers program to explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals.

During Tuesday’s visit, Fischer highlighted the zoo’s next big exhibit which will be featured near Glacier Run and Snow Leopard Pass.

Kentucky Trails will allow guests to get up close and personal with iconic, native Kentucky animals such as bison, elk, bobcats and more.

Fischer said a total of $5 million from the city’s budget as well as $10 million from national funds will go toward the Louisville Zoo to help fund the new exhibit and more.

“This is an extraordinary place that continues to improve and innovate, with tremendous staff here that’s helping us each and every way,” Fischer said.

The opening date for Kentucky Trails has not yet been set.

For more information on the Louisville Zoo, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.