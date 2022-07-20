Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville Zoo celebrates National Zookeeper Week with new exhibit announcement

As part of National Zookeeper Week, the Louisville Zoo celebrated accomplishments over the past...
As part of National Zookeeper Week, the Louisville Zoo celebrated accomplishments over the past decade and announced plans for a new exhibit.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of National Zookeeper Week, the Louisville Zoo celebrated accomplishments over the past decade and announced plans for a new exhibit.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer made a visit to the zoo on Tuesday to recognize the work of the staff taking care of animals within the facility.

Fischer said the Louisville Zoo has also made strides in community efforts, such as becoming certified as a sensory-inclusive experience and partnering with the Future Healers program to explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals.

During Tuesday’s visit, Fischer highlighted the zoo’s next big exhibit which will be featured near Glacier Run and Snow Leopard Pass.

Kentucky Trails will allow guests to get up close and personal with iconic, native Kentucky animals such as bison, elk, bobcats and more.

Fischer said a total of $5 million from the city’s budget as well as $10 million from national funds will go toward the Louisville Zoo to help fund the new exhibit and more.

“This is an extraordinary place that continues to improve and innovate, with tremendous staff here that’s helping us each and every way,” Fischer said.

The opening date for Kentucky Trails has not yet been set.

For more information on the Louisville Zoo, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall...
Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
Michael Basham on his birthday.
Louisville community reacts to man struck by two cars during hit-and-run on Terry Road
GE announced in November that it planned to split into three companies focused on aviation,...
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split

Latest News

Brad Schuhmann
LMPD officer sentenced for Explorer sex scandal asks for early end to probation
School supplies
Neighborhood Place to host 7 Back to School events offering free school supplies to students
Telegram chat rooms have Postal Service master keys and stolen checks for sale
Troubleshooters: Checks, postal service keys hot on black market
Dozens of restaurants around Louisville are rolling out special deals for Louisville Burger Week.
Louisville Burger Week 2022: Agave & Rye