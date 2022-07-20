Paducah police arrest runaway inmate who went missing in April

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department arrested an inmate they say has been on the run since early April 2022.

According to Officer Noah Willett, Clifton Crumble, 29, walked away from a work release detail at Mount Kenton Cemetery on April 7, 2022.

Officer Willett stopped Crumble just after midnight last night in the area of 25th Street and Laclede Avenue because the bicycle Crumble was riding had improper equipment.

Willett says Crumble refused to provide his name, but was identified by officers who know him.

He also was in possession of bank cards bearing his name.

A computer check confirmed Crumble’s identity and that he had previously left a work detail.

Crumble was arrested, charged with second-degree escape and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

