Police searching for missing 29-year-old Louisville man with autism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are seeking assistance in locating a 29-year-old man last seen in Old Louisville.

Quantez Walker was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon and last seen in the 1300 block of South Floyd Street, according to police.

He is listed as 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 180 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt with a gray pocket, black shorts with gray stripes on the side and black shoes.

Police said Walker is autistic and left his home on foot. Officials said he may be seen walking at a brisk pace.

Anyone with any information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

