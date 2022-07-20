Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Police searching for missing 29-year-old Louisville man with autism

Quantez Walker was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon and last seen in the 1300 block of...
Quantez Walker was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon and last seen in the 1300 block of South Floyd Street, according to police.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are seeking assistance in locating a 29-year-old man last seen in Old Louisville.

Quantez Walker was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon and last seen in the 1300 block of South Floyd Street, according to police.

He is listed as 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 180 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt with a gray pocket, black shorts with gray stripes on the side and black shoes.

Police said Walker is autistic and left his home on foot. Officials said he may be seen walking at a brisk pace.

Anyone with any information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall...
Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Officials are working a rollover accident where one man was killed at I-64 East near...
Box truck driver killed in rollover accident on I-64 East near Hurstbourne
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Officials identify Louisville 7-year-old who died while in foster care
Drop off area for rideshare drivers.
Rideshare drivers upset about Kentucky Expo policy

Latest News

The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
Herbert Lee federally indicted for illegally owning firearm during Shawnee Park shooting
LMPD said all items taken during the burglary were recovered.
LMPD, federal agents investigating gun store burglary
The state positivity rate for the commonwealth is close to 18%.
COVID cases on uptick in Louisville Metro
Insect fans of all ages are sure to enjoy the new seasonal attraction heading into the...
Louisville Zoo exhibit puts giant, animatronic bugs on display