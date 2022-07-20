Contact Troubleshooters
Teen basketball star hit in fatal DUI crash in Louisville moving out of ICU, family confirms

Ava Jones and her family.
Ava Jones and her family.(Family Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager and rising basketball star from Kansas is set to move out of the ICU after she and her family were hit by a car in downtown Louisville.

The family of Ava Jones, a Kansas-based AAU basketball player, provided an update on the condition of Ava and her mother, Amy Jones, who had been listed in critical condition following a DUI crash on July 5 in downtown Louisville.

UofL Health confirmed Ava and Amy’s condition has improved and were both now listed in fair condition.

According to a post on social media, Ava was moved out of the ICU on Wednesday and will be moved to the Frazier Rehab Center. Her mother is scheduled to be moved to the same location on Thursday, family said.

Family plans to move the two back to Kansas following a few weeks of rehabilitation in Louisville, with plans to use funds from the family’s GoFundMe to get them back to Kansas.

Suspect Michael Hurley is accused of being high on narcotics when he hit Ava and Amy, along with Ava’s father, William “Trey” Jones, and Ava’s 10-year-old brother at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Market Street.

The three adults were taken to University Hospital, while Ava’s brother was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Ava’s father died from his injuries on July 7. Her brother was released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Hurley has been charged with murder along with four counts of assault, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and not having a driver’s license in his possession.

