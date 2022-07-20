U.S. House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bipartisan support helped pass a bill in the House to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. It comes amid new fears the conservative Supreme Court could take action against marriage equality.

Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth voted in favor of the bill. All five of Kentucky’s Republican representatives voted against it.

As abortion rights advocates continue to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, the LGBTQ community is joining the fight. This time urging lawmakers to uphold marriage equality.

On Tuesday the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which would secure federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples. Forty-seven Republicans joined every Democrat, including Louisville’s John Yarmuth, in supporting the bill.

Rep. Andy Barr released this statement:

“This bill is a gratuitous and politically-motivated measure that is in no way needed to protect or preserve the legal status conferred to certain same-sex couples in Obergefell v. Hodges.”

Fairness Campaign executive director Chris Hartman released this statement:

“These congressional representatives represent LGBTQ people in every corner our commonwealth. To take the vote that they did yesterday to disrespect all those LGBTQ people and their families, these are voters who are taking note. I’d say beware.”

Hartman is worried about the future of same-sex marriage.

Following the Roe v. Wade ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that decisions involving same-sex marriage and access to contraception should be reconsidered.

Lawmakers swiftly created the Respect for Marriage Act to ensure that won’t happen. Hartman hopes it’ll pass through the Senate.

The Fairness Campaign plans to keep fighting for LGBTQ rights at the state and local level, and says it’ll continue its mission of urging lawmakers to pass fairness ordinances in cities across the commonwealth.

