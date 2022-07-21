Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in morning crash

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana woman was killed in a traffic accident in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at 22nd and Chestnut streets. According to Louisville Metro police, a car heading south on 22nd Street was struck by a vehicle headed eastbound on Chestnut that ran the red light. The collision sent both cars into a spin causing them to strike separate telephone poles.

A passenger in the car that was hit, Brittnay L. Callis, 37, of New Albany, Ind., died from injuries in the accident before she could be taken to a hospital.

A passenger from the other vehicle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. LMPD said the extent of injuries to that person was not immediately available.

The accident remains under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West...
At least 1 person dead in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Officials are working a rollover accident where one man was killed at I-64 East near...
Box truck driver killed in rollover accident on I-64 East near Hurstbourne
Ava Jones and her family.
Teen basketball star hit in fatal DUI crash in Louisville moving out of ICU, family confirms
Laurel County deputies are looking into the possible attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl.
Deputies looking into possible attempted kidnapping of young girl near Ky. campground

Latest News

Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
JCPS announces Bus Driver Blitz
Shopping for back-to-school? Here are some ways to save
One man was killed July 19 in a rollover crash on I-64 East near Hurstbourne Parkway.
Driver killed in I-64 crash identified
Deputies seeking to ID suspects in Spencer Co. burglary, chase