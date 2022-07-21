1 dead, 1 injured in morning crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana woman was killed in a traffic accident in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at 22nd and Chestnut streets. According to Louisville Metro police, a car heading south on 22nd Street was struck by a vehicle headed eastbound on Chestnut that ran the red light. The collision sent both cars into a spin causing them to strike separate telephone poles.

A passenger in the car that was hit, Brittnay L. Callis, 37, of New Albany, Ind., died from injuries in the accident before she could be taken to a hospital.

A passenger from the other vehicle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. LMPD said the extent of injuries to that person was not immediately available.

The accident remains under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.