18-year-old dead after jumping off I-64 following police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A police chase from Harrison County, Indiana into Louisville ends with an 18-year-old woman jumping to her death off I-64.

The chase occurred early Tuesday morning.

LMPD said Harrison County deputies notified them they were chasing a stolen car on I-64 across the Sherman Minton Bridge into Louisville.

Dispatch recordings said police were chasing a stolen 2019 Kia Sorento from New Salisbury.

That car was driven by 18-year-old Lilly Howard.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s office helped deploy stop sticks to end the chase, but Howard hit them and kept driving crossing the Sherman Minton bridge.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s office said they stopped chasing Howard after she crossed the bridge into Kentucky.

She stopped her car at mile marker two on the freeway. That’s near Northwestern Parkway and 27th street in Louisville.

It’s where police said Howard got out of the car and began to run, ultimately jumping over the side of the freeway.

That’s an elevated section of the freeway.

State bridge records show this section of freeway is 77 feet in the air.

Officers responding to the scene performed CPR on Howard but the Jefferson County Coroner’s office said she died at 1:40 in the morning.

“You do have EMS en route code 3 right?”

“10-4. EMS and fire.”

“10-4, yeah, they’re gonna need it. This jump is pretty far. They’ve got the vehicle stopped a little bit further down from where female jumped over the railing.”

The coroners office said toxicology reports are still pending.

LMPD is handling the investigation.

The Harrison County Sheriff said it turned over dash cam and body camera footage to LMPD detectives.

