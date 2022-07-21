ACLU: More than 200 Indiana businesses sign letter in support of abortion access

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Hundreds of Indiana businesses have signed a letter by the American Civil Liberties Union in support for women’s access to abortion access and reproductive healthcare.

The letter comes one day after Senate Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday that would restrict abortions with some exceptions.

Senate Bill 1 would prohibit abortions with the exception if the pregnancy would “permanently impair” the life of the mother or if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest.

Another bill was drafted as a companion piece, Senate Bill 214, which would fund programs for women who become pregnant and carry their child to term. The bill would offer funding to support pregnant mother’s health, offer pregnancy planning and support for child care and foster care systems.

The two Senate bills are set to be brought forward during a special session scheduled for July 25.

In the letter released by ACLU-Indiana on Thursday, the group states restriction to abortion for women would “threaten the health, independence and economic stability” of employees and customers.

More than 200 businesses from 30+ Indiana cities signed the letter in support of keeping women’s access to reproductive healthcare.

The ACLU said states with better access to reproductive healthcare have women experiencing higher labor force participation, higher median wages and better job mobility.

