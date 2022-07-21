All lanes on I-65 near Elizabethtown reopened after semi crash
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction for multiple hours due to a semi crash on Thursday afternoon.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the incident happened around 3 p.m., where a semi truck crashed into a barrier wall in a construction zone.
The crash pushed the wall across all of the southbound lanes and into the northbound lanes, officials said.
No other information was provided on the crash.
Around 8:15 p.m., KYTC confirmed all lanes have reopened.
