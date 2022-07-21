Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

All lanes on I-65 near Elizabethtown reopened after semi crash

Traffic has been blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction...
Traffic has been blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction due to a semi crash.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction for multiple hours due to a semi crash on Thursday afternoon.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the incident happened around 3 p.m., where a semi truck crashed into a barrier wall in a construction zone.

The crash pushed the wall across all of the southbound lanes and into the northbound lanes, officials said.

No other information was provided on the crash.

Around 8:15 p.m., KYTC confirmed all lanes have reopened.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West...
At least 1 person dead in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
One man was killed July 19 in a rollover crash on I-64 East near Hurstbourne Parkway.
Driver killed in I-64 crash identified
Two men from Texas have been federally indicted by a grand jury in Louisville for possessing...
Texas men federally indicted in Kentucky for possessing large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl
Ava Jones and her family.
Teen basketball star hit in fatal DUI crash in Louisville moving out of ICU, family confirms

Latest News

JCPS announces Bus Driver Blitz
JCPS announces Bus Driver Blitz
West Louisville’s Beecher Terrace finds new life after third phase of construction
West Louisville’s Beecher Terrace finds new life after third phase of construction
Shopping for back-to-school? Here are some ways to save
Guns can be purchased at a gun shop or a gun show, but some people have shown concern about...
Family members concerned about gun raffles in youth sports leagues