Car crashes into house in Shelby Park neighborhood

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a crash in the 700 block of East Ormsby Avenue.
Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a crash in the 700 block of East Ormsby Avenue.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in the Shelby Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a crash in the 700 block of East Ormsby Avenue, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Police found a vehicle at the location that had struck a home, causing damage to the structure. A Metro Government building inspector was called to survey the extent of the damage.

No one inside the home was hurt, police said.

A WAVE News photographer on scene said other vehicles on the street also appeared to be damaged from the crash.

The driver of the car which struck the home was treated by EMS officials on scene. No other information was provided.

