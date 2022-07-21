Car crashes into house in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in the Shelby Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a crash in the 700 block of East Ormsby Avenue, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Police found a vehicle at the location that had struck a home, causing damage to the structure. A Metro Government building inspector was called to survey the extent of the damage.

No one inside the home was hurt, police said.

A WAVE News photographer on scene said other vehicles on the street also appeared to be damaged from the crash.

The driver of the car which struck the home was treated by EMS officials on scene. No other information was provided.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.