Deputies seeking to ID suspects in Spencer Co. burglary, chase

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are trying to identify burglary suspects who led Spencer County deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Jeffersontown area.

Sheriff Scott Herndon said the suspects targeting unlocked cars in driveways and use the garage door openers to gain entry into the homes while the residents were asleep inside.

The suspect ditched one vehicle they had stolen and wrecked a second in Jeffersontown, Herndon said. In addition to vehicles, Herndon said the suspects have also taken firearms and drugs during the burglaries.

A homeowner living on one of the streets where the suspect have struck has given deputies surveillance video. Herndon hopes that will lead to an identification of those involved.

Anyone with information about the burglary suspects is asked to call the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.