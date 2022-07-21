Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Deputies seeking to ID suspects in Spencer Co. burglary, chase

(Will Thomas)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are trying to identify burglary suspects who led Spencer County deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Jeffersontown area.

Sheriff Scott Herndon said the suspects targeting unlocked cars in driveways and use the garage door openers to gain entry into the homes while the residents were asleep inside.

The suspect ditched one vehicle they had stolen and wrecked a second in Jeffersontown, Herndon said. In addition to vehicles, Herndon said the suspects have also taken firearms and drugs during the burglaries.

A homeowner living on one of the streets where the suspect have struck has given deputies surveillance video. Herndon hopes that will lead to an identification of those involved.

Anyone with information about the burglary suspects is asked to call the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West...
At least 1 person dead in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road
Officials are working a rollover accident where one man was killed at I-64 East near...
Box truck driver killed in rollover accident on I-64 East near Hurstbourne
Laurel County deputies are looking into the possible attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl.
Deputies looking into possible attempted kidnapping of young girl near Ky. campground
Ava Jones and her family.
Teen basketball star hit in fatal DUI crash in Louisville moving out of ICU, family confirms

Latest News

Guns can be purchased at a gun shop or a gun show, but some people have shown concern about...
Family members concerned about gun raffles in youth sports leagues
School supplies
Neighborhood Place to host 7 Back to School events offering free school supplies to students
Spring Street is scheduled to reopen this fall-- the owners hope-- in time for football season.
Spring Street Bar and Grill planning for fall reopening
Judge unblocks Indiana genetic abnormality abortion law