Driver killed in I-64 crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed Monday in the crash of a box truck has been released.

Brendan J. Byrne, 39, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries, according to Jefferson County deputy Coroner Sam Rogers.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. July 19 on Interstate 64 eastbound at the Hurstbourne Parkway exit. According to Louisville Metro police, Byrne’s truck went out of control and overturned.

I-64 eastbound was closed approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared.

