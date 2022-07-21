Driver killed in I-64 crash identified
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed Monday in the crash of a box truck has been released.
Brendan J. Byrne, 39, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries, according to Jefferson County deputy Coroner Sam Rogers.
The accident happened around 4 p.m. July 19 on Interstate 64 eastbound at the Hurstbourne Parkway exit. According to Louisville Metro police, Byrne’s truck went out of control and overturned.
I-64 eastbound was closed approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared.
