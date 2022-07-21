Contact Troubleshooters
EKU releases results of investigation into softball team abuse allegations

Coach Jane Worthington
Coach Jane Worthington(Eastern Kentucky University)
By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about an abuse investigation into EKU’s softball team.

Players accused Head Coach Jane Worthington of mental and verbal abuse.

Thursday afternoon, the university released the results of an investigation into Worthington. EKU says the investigation lasted about three weeks. They say it began immediately following allegations from a former softball player shared on Twitter on July 4.

According to the report, 15 former players were among the 31 witnesses interviewed.

The investigation reviewed allegations against Worthington and Assistant Softball Coach Hayley Sims. The allegations included deliberately withholding food as punishment, mistreatment of players and irresponsible comments to players pertaining to mental health.

EKU says their investigation “found no EKU policy violations, criminal conduct by EKU coaches, or previous filings of formal complaints. In addition, no NCAA concerns were identified.”

The university made the decision to keep Coach Worthington. However, the university says they are going to take some steps to “ensure continued success of the softball program.”

They say that leadership within EKU’s athletic division will meet with the coaches to discuss expectations and consider instituting additional programming and education for players and staff pertaining to body image, nutrition and eating disorders.

Worthington will also be required to have all team competitions cleared by sports performance staff moving forward.

