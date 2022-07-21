FORECAST: Heat really cranks up this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mainly dry through Sunday

Highs near 100° next several days, near record territory

Scattered storms next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With clear skies and a lack of super-high humidity, it’ll actually be pretty pleasant Thursday evening. Lows will drop into the 60s and 70s by Friday morning.

Friday looks hot as highs surge into the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. Thankfully, it won’t feel much warmer than the actual air temperature thanks to some drier air in place.

A few clouds and even a rogue storm or two are possible heading into Saturday morning as a complex of storms to our north fades on approach to our area. Lows will only drop into the 70s Saturday morning.

Saturday’s clouds will be most prevalent earlier in the day, in the wake of the fading storms dying out over our region as they arrive, leaving us with a sunnier look to things by Saturday afternoon. Highs will surge into the upper 90s again.

Sunday has a shot at hitting 100° in Louisville, which would be the third time in 2022 we’ve hit 100°+ if we reach it.

Scattered storms arrive by Monday morning as a front sags south toward our area. This front will continue to provide daily storm chances well into the next workweek.

