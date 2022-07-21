Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hot but lesss humid today

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through the weekend.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through the weekend.(JC Carp / CC BY 2.0)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • MORE HEAT: Highs near 100° this weekend
  • NEXT WEEK: Several rounds of rain may put an end to the heatwave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features lower humidity, plenty of sunshine, and “cooler” temperatures. Highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 90s on Friday beneath sunny skies. Humidity levels remain low enough to keep our heat index from climbing much higher than the actual air temperature. Friday night looks clear with lows in the 70s.

The heat will build back up into the upper 90s over the weekend. Several rounds of rain return to the forecast next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

