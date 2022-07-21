Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny and hot, just not as humid

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through the weekend.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through the weekend.(JC Carp / CC BY 2.0)
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • MORE INTENSE HEAT: Builds back in Friday and carries through the weekend
  • NEXT WEEK: Several rounds of rain may put an end to the heatwave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly sunny this afternoon with continued hot weather, just not as humid as it was even 24 hours ago.

Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 90s on Friday beneath sunny skies. Humidity levels remain low enough to keep our heat index from climbing much higher than the actual air temperature.

Friday night looks clear with lows in the 70s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

