Goode Weather Blog 7/21

Note the sampling for this was taken on Tuesday before some of that rain fell across S KY last night.

Severe drought continues for a small part of southern KY but some minor improvements elsewhere (wavenews)

NEXT WEEK

A sign of some changes as a serious of cold fronts will try to squash the heat down to allow for rounds of thunderstorms to roll into the area. It is still unclear how far south these fronts will make it and if one fades, will another replace it? We’ll be fine-tuning that setup as we get closer.

Cold front may help ease down the heat (wavenews)

NEXT ROUND OF HEAT

Fairly tame today into the lower 90s with *slightly lower* humidity levels.

The heat ramps up Friday into the weekend. And yes, those are some high numbers...humidity levels won’t be excessive. So for now, the heat index values will only be just a couple notches up from the actual. Either way, still very hot!!

For this weekend (wavenews)

RAINFALL FROM LAST NIGHT

Wasn’t impressive for most. The spotty development and slow organization was the fear with this setup and it played out just like that. So some missed out on the downpours but once they got organized some across southern sections got some decent raim.

From 7/20 (wavenews)

