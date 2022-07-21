Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dog defends family from mountain lion attack

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the contents of this story disturbing. Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday. (Source: KSL, Michaelis family, CNN)
By Alex Cabrero
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (KSL) - Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday.

That dog, named Ella, was simply protecting her family.

Officials said it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to be spotted in that particular neighborhood, but an attack on humans in very rare.

Crystal Michaelis, Ella’s owner, said Ella was lying in the backyard while the kids were playing in the backyard. Suddenly, Ella became very aware they had a visitor.

“She kept looking at the kids and then quickly looking back, and she just kind of was very cautious. And my daughter thought it was very concerning,” Michaelis said.

Once the kids went inside, something happened between Ella and the mountain lion. The family didn’t know about it until they heard Ella at their door.

Michaelis said Ella had blood all over herself, and there was blood all over the patio.

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body. Her veterinarian said all of the injuries were to the front of her body.

“Which means she never let down and stayed in that protective stance and defended it,” Michaelis said.

Ella’s family feels like she is their hero, protecting the kids with everything she had.

Ella is expected to make a full recovery.

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body.
The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body.(KSL, Michaelis family, CNN via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West...
At least 1 person dead in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Officials are working a rollover accident where one man was killed at I-64 East near...
Box truck driver killed in rollover accident on I-64 East near Hurstbourne
Ava Jones and her family.
Teen basketball star hit in fatal DUI crash in Louisville moving out of ICU, family confirms
Laurel County deputies are looking into the possible attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl.
Deputies looking into possible attempted kidnapping of young girl near Ky. campground

Latest News

FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme...
Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer.
HEAT WAVE: What extreme temperatures can do to your body
LIVE: White House press briefing