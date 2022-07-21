Contact Troubleshooters
I-65 blocked in both directions near Elizabethtown due to semi crash

Traffic has been blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction due to a semi crash.
Traffic has been blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction due to a semi crash.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic has been blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction due to a semi crash on Thursday afternoon.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the incident happened around 3 p.m., where a semi truck crashed into a barrier wall in a construction zone.

The crash pushed the wall across all of the southbound lanes and into the northbound lanes, officials said.

No other information was provided on the crash.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route before exit 102 on the northbound side and before exit 105 on the southbound side.

KYTC officials said the semi is being removed and delays are expected for multiple hours as the scene is cleared.

This story will be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

