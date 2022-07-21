JCPS announces Bus Driver Blitz

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire several new bus drivers ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

The annual Bus Driver Blitz will be Monday, July 25 at the C. B. Young Service Center at 3001 Crittenden Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can complete applications, background checks, and interviews in one day.

Applicants should bring:

A valid driver’s license

Social Security card

A voided check or letter from a bank for direct deposit

High School Diploma/GED

$10 exact cash, check or money order to complete the Child Abuse and Neglect Check

JCPS says new drivers will start at $21.69 an hour, plus they are eligible for an extra $6 an hour incentive.

Lamecka Savage has been a bus driver for 22 years and says the kids keep her coming back. She’s worried about the kids if they don’t have enough drivers.

“We need bus drivers because that means your child is going to be sitting, waiting for that bus to get done with their run to pick up a whole other run and that’s going to make their child late to school due to the fact that we don’t have drivers to get them to and from,” she said. “It’s making it harder on us without the help due to the fact that we’re doing so many runs as one person.”

Bus driver applications are accepted throughout the school year.

JCPS will return to school on August 10.

