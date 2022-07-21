Louisville man accused of stabbing woman, attempting to stab officer appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of stabbing a woman on Friday, then attempting to stab an officer as he was approached appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Kenneth Dandridge, 41, was charged with assault and resisting arrest in relation to an incident that occurred Friday night in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway.

Louisville Metro Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 10 p.m. Friday and found a woman who had been stabbed in the neck.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Dandridge was later found by officers at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Garland Avenue. When he was approached by officers, Dandridge pulled a knife and attempted to attack, according to an arrest report.

Police said Dandridge was taken down using “less lethal means,” and Dandridge continued to resist officers while they attempted to handcuff him.

Dandridge’s knife was found bloodied and witnesses told police he was riding a bike on Dixie Highway when the attack happened.

In court on Thursday, a judge set Dandridge’s bond at $100,000 full cash. His next court date is set for July 29.

