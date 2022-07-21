Contact Troubleshooters
Nearly 30 dogs euthanized in animal cruelty case, woman charged

Seven adult dogs, 21 puppies removed from Nicholls home
Carol Dukes was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty.
Carol Dukes was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty.(Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Candace Newman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NICHOLLS, Ga. (WALB) - Police removed seven adult dogs and 21 puppies from a home in Nicholls.

It happened in the 600 block of Alma Avenue on July 11, according to an incident report.

Police Chief Jamie Merritt said the animals were taken to a veterinarian in Alma, where the veterinarian was forced to put all of the dogs down.

Reports state when officers responded to an animal complaint, they found the back door of the...
Reports state when officers responded to an animal complaint, they found the back door of the home wide open with the seven adult dogs bleeding and hairless with fleas so thick that they could be seen moving on the dogs.(Source: Nicholls Police Department)

Reports state when officers responded to the animal complaint, they found the back door of the home wide open with the seven adult dogs bleeding and hairless with fleas so thick that they could be seen moving on the dogs.

Police said they found some dogs dead and dismembered.

Three litters of puppies, some a few days old, were also found in the home with conditions so poor that the adult dogs were eating the puppies because they were not fed.

Carol Dukes was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty.

An arrest report shows that she was in jail for other charges when the dogs were found.

She had been arrested on July 8, for a criminal trespass bench warrant, possession of meth and two counts of having a controlled substance.

She was denied bond for the criminal trespass bench warrant.

