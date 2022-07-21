Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Principal arrested on fraud charges, placed on administrative leave, officials say

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud charges in Mississippi.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A principal in Mississippi has been arrested on fraud charges.

Authorities said Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes aren’t related to the Biloxi Public School District.

WLOX reports Nance’s felony charges are coming from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor and include conspiracy, intent to defraud and to make fraudulent statements/representations.

According to officials, Nance is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Yalobusha County and has been placed on administrative leave from her job with the Biloxi school district.

“Mrs. Nance is a longtime employee and principal with an excellent record of success in the Biloxi Public School District. As we await the outcome of these allegations, we will continue to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office,” Biloxi Public School District Spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall...
Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Officials are working a rollover accident where one man was killed at I-64 East near...
Box truck driver killed in rollover accident on I-64 East near Hurstbourne
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Officials identify Louisville 7-year-old who died while in foster care
Drop off area for rideshare drivers.
Rideshare drivers upset about Kentucky Expo policy

Latest News

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic...
Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters
Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a crash in the 700 block of East Ormsby Avenue.
Car crashes into house in Shelby Park neighborhood
Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
An officer is being praised in South Carolina after pulling a woman out of her burning car...
VIDEO: Officer rescues woman from burning car while on way home