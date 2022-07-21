Residents displaced after 2 homes catch fire in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews worked to extinguish fires in two homes in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Louisville Fire Department was called to the intersection of North 29th Street and Slevin Street on reports of a fire in the area around 5:30 p.m.

Crews said two houses at the location were on fire upon arrival two minutes later, according to LFD Major Bobby Cooper. The fire originated from the backside of one of the homes and spread to the second home.

Cooper said a water main burst at the location as the first fire engine arrived, causing the engine to begin sinking into the street before it repositioned.

The fire was under control within 25 minutes, Cooper confirmed. No injuries were reported.

Residents within the two homes are being assisted by Red Cross after being displaced.

Due to the extent of the fire damage, Cooper said LFD’s Arson unit is investigating.

