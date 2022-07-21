Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Residents displaced after 2 homes catch fire in Portland neighborhood

Louisville Fire Department was called to the intersection of North 29th Street and Slevin...
Louisville Fire Department was called to the intersection of North 29th Street and Slevin Street on reports of a fire in the area around 5:30 p.m.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews worked to extinguish fires in two homes in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Louisville Fire Department was called to the intersection of North 29th Street and Slevin Street on reports of a fire in the area around 5:30 p.m.

Crews said two houses at the location were on fire upon arrival two minutes later, according to LFD Major Bobby Cooper. The fire originated from the backside of one of the homes and spread to the second home.

Cooper said a water main burst at the location as the first fire engine arrived, causing the engine to begin sinking into the street before it repositioned.

The fire was under control within 25 minutes, Cooper confirmed. No injuries were reported.

Residents within the two homes are being assisted by Red Cross after being displaced.

Due to the extent of the fire damage, Cooper said LFD’s Arson unit is investigating.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West...
At least 1 person dead in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
One man was killed July 19 in a rollover crash on I-64 East near Hurstbourne Parkway.
Driver killed in I-64 crash identified
Ava Jones and her family.
Teen basketball star hit in fatal DUI crash in Louisville moving out of ICU, family confirms
Officials are working a rollover accident where one man was killed at I-64 East near...
Box truck driver killed in rollover accident on I-64 East near Hurstbourne

Latest News

Lilly Howard was driving a stolen car from New Salisbury, IN.
18-year-old dead after jumping off I-64 following police chase
JCPS announces Bus Driver Blitz
JCPS announces Bus Driver Blitz
Sheriff Scott Herndon said the suspects targeting unlocked cars in driveways and use the garage...
Deputies seeking to ID suspects in Spencer Co. burglary, chase
West Louisville’s Beecher Terrace finds new life after third phase of construction
West Louisville’s Beecher Terrace finds new life after third phase of construction
The move would turn the responsibility of teaching G.E.D. and English-As-A-Second-Language...
Students and teachers oppose JCPS plan to drop adult education