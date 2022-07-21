Contact Troubleshooters
Texas men federally indicted in Kentucky for possessing large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl

Two men from Texas have been federally indicted by a grand jury in Louisville for possessing...
Two men from Texas have been federally indicted by a grand jury in Louisville for possessing large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl.(Oldham County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men from Texas have been federally indicted by a grand jury in Louisville for possessing large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl.

Roberto Soto-Mora, 65, and Hector Manuel Soto-Alvarez, 25, have been charged with conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The two men were arrested after being accused of traveling from Texas to Louisville with the drugs on July 10, according to court documents.

Their car was searched by Louisville Metro Police officers, who found 30 kilograms of suspected cocaine and one kilogram of suspected fentanyl.

Soto-Mora and Soto-Alvarez were federally charged and booked in the Oldham County Detention Center. They are scheduled to appear in court on July 21, according to court documents.

Both men face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment if convicted.

